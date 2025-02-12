Insider Buying: Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Acquires 16,097 Shares of Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 16,097 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $89,338.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,352,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,053,600. The trade was a 0.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Unifi Stock Performance

UFI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. 101,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,449. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. Unifi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $93.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.31). Unifi had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. Analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unifi

About Unifi

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unifi by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 855,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 45,013 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at $3,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Unifi by 5,775.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unifi in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Unifi by 778.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in North America, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

