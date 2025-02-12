Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells 14,878 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Andreas P. Wagner sold 14,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $213,945.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,726.30. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $14.52. 994,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

