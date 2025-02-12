Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells 14,878 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Andreas P. Wagner sold 14,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $213,945.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,726.30. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $14.52. 994,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
