Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 1,695 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.53, for a total transaction of $551,773.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,131,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,158,628.74. This represents a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Morningstar Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MORN traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.26. The stock had a trading volume of 96,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,695. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.51 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $335.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,694,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth $50,694,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Morningstar by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,903,000 after buying an additional 130,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 9.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,201,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,489,000 after buying an additional 102,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,829,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.67.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

