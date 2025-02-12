Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Up 3% – What’s Next?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $21.60. 70,758,608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 73,674,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Intel Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103,553 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $113,244,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,635,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $296,426,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

