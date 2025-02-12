Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 217.2% from the January 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Up 0.3 %

ISNPY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.77. 102,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,380. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $27.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Equities analysts predict that Intesa Sanpaolo will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; private and commercial banking, corporate and transaction banking, structured finance, investment banking, public finance, and capital markets; industrial credit, leasing, and factoring; asset management; life and non-life insurance and pension products; asset and wealth management; private investments; and bancassurance products.

