Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW) Short Interest Update

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the January 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Shares of LUNRW stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 625,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,922. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. Intuitive Machines has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $13.41.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon, as well as exploration to mars and beyond.

