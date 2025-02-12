Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW) Short Interest Update

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the January 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Intuitive Machines Price Performance
Shares of LUNRW stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 625,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,922. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. Intuitive Machines has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $13.41.
About Intuitive Machines
