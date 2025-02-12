Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the January 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,612,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,001,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,899,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 354.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 41,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $933,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSMQ stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.67. 23,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,974. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0546 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

