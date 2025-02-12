Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 879,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the previous session’s volume of 271,392 shares.The stock last traded at $18.27 and had previously closed at $18.21.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHB. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 103,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 86,430 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 33,476 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 122,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

