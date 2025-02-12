Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 38,537 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

KBWP opened at $114.13 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $127.17. The firm has a market cap of $426.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7787 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

