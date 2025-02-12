Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 12th (ABX, ACGL, ACHR, AFL, ALSN, AMZN, AN, ARVN, ASR, AXSM)

Feb 12th, 2025

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 12th:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$19.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $106.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $107.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $115.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $275.00 to $285.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $195.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $194.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $321.00 to $310.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $48.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $345.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $60.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $37.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $87.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $70.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $35.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $41.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $27.00 to $35.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $26.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $40.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $37.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $26.00 to $31.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $40.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $40.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $51.00 to $52.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $55.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $54.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.50 to C$14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $140.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its target price cut by Ventum Financial from C$15.00 to C$14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$11.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $17.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $54.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $42.00 to $44.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $255.00 to $330.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $140.00 to $137.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $7.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $34.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $56.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $120.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $48.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$16.00 to C$15.50. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $385.00 to $460.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $385.00 to $450.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $12.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $37.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) had its target price boosted by Compass Point from $24.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Cybin (NYSE:CYBN) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $86.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $205.00 to $245.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $200.00 to $230.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $240.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $205.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $225.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $200.00 to $222.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $211.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $165.00 to $193.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $192.00 to $212.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $166.00 to $198.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $217.00 to $235.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $204.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $160.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $215.00 to $230.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $180.00 to $235.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $105.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) had its price target cut by Northland Securities from $21.00 to $18.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $148.00 to $160.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $74.00 to $65.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $63.00 to $53.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $257.00 to $280.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $307.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $295.00 to $313.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $290.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $62.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $59.00 to $66.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$28.50 to C$25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$29.00 to C$25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$23.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $73.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $73.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $45.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $36.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $102.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $100.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price trimmed by Compass Point from $126.00 to $113.00. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $86.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $94.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $80.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $13.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $13.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $9.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $34.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $23.00 to $10.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $142.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $17.00 to $19.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $19.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $24.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $22.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $47.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $90.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $115.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $137.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $301.00 to $285.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$300.00 to C$324.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $27.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) was given a C$4.50 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $78.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $72.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $41.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $48.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $199.00 to $197.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $162.00 to $156.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $185.00 to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Largo (NYSE:LGO) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $4.20 to $3.70. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $40.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $19.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $19.00 to $15.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $18.00 to $16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $17.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $15.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $15.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $287.00 to $283.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $246.00 to $293.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $255.00 to $285.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $294.00 to $301.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $277.00 to $308.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $87.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $94.00 to $91.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $82.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $100.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $122.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $46.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $41.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $100.00 to $110.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $90.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $90.00 to $92.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) was given a C$3.60 price target by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $129.00 to $125.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $17.50. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $335.00 to $345.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $61.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $44.00 to $52.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $49.00 to $43.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $144.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $100.00 to $130.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from $145.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $130.00 to $150.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its price target raised by Mizuho from C$105.00 to C$110.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $150.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $126.00 to $135.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target raised by CIBC from $135.00 to $160.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $104.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $140.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $125.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $124.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $100.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $115.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $145.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $120.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $40.00 to $50.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $24.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $35.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $190.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $195.00 to $205.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $599.00 to $608.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $617.00 to $633.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $595.00 to $600.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$81.00 to C$83.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $42.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $29.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $11.50 to $13.50. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$134.00 to C$138.00.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $23.20 to $17.60. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $73.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $27.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $33.00 to $45.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $22.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was given a $10.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $88.00 to $90.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $33.00 to $39.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.50 to $15.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) was given a C$4.25 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price target increased by Compass Point from $40.00 to $44.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $44.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $212.00 to $213.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $74.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WildBrain (TSE:WILD) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.50 to C$1.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $105.00 to $115.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $197.00 to $217.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $218.00 to $219.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $81.00 to $84.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $62.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $210.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

