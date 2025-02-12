Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK):

2/7/2025 – Deckers Outdoor was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $231.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Deckers Outdoor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Deckers Outdoor had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

1/31/2025 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $181.00 to $185.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $210.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $267.00 to $284.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $235.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Deckers Outdoor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $246.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2025 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $213.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Deckers Outdoor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $182.00 to $217.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $178.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $230.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $215.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2025 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $195.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $226.00 to $246.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

DECK traded down $3.67 on Wednesday, reaching $153.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,795,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,812. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.39 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total value of $3,155,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at $11,155,169.76. The trade was a 22.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 15,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $2,635,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,069,184.20. The trade was a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,956 shares of company stock worth $10,387,731. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

