Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/5/2025 – Marvell Technology was upgraded by analysts at William Blair to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/28/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $113.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2025 – Marvell Technology was upgraded by analysts at Melius Research to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/27/2025 – Marvell Technology is now covered by analysts at Melius. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $115.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2025 – Marvell Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $132.00 to $149.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/1/2025 – Marvell Technology was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/20/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 3.4 %

MRVL traded down $3.70 on Wednesday, hitting $105.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,968,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,169,275. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.94. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $91.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.12%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $534,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,203,170.16. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $954,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,755 shares of company stock worth $4,361,430. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

