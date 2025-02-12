Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 3928988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

IOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. XML Financial LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 20,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

