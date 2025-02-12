Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Insider Ronald Silver Sells 12,048 Shares

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) insider Ronald Silver sold 12,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $21,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,192.80. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ IRWD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.94. 3,432,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,904,621. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.46 million, a P/E ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,730,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,967,000 after purchasing an additional 450,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,919,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,870,000 after buying an additional 677,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,904,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 364,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 34,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $893,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

