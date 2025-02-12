iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 813,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 475,201 shares.The stock last traded at $57.02 and had previously closed at $56.93.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average of $57.46.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares California Muni Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMF. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.