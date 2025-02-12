iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.58 and last traded at $50.40, with a volume of 785439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.22.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 86.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,911,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,001 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,887,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,842,000 after purchasing an additional 615,853 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,092,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,424,000 after buying an additional 523,529 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 24,738 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 150,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.