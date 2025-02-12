iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 21,720,229 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 8,251,741 shares.The stock last traded at $63.88 and had previously closed at $64.05.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,218,143,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628,060 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773,422 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

