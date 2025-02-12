iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Ridgeline Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,403,000. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

ESGU stock opened at $132.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $108.02 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

