iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 454,586 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the previous session’s volume of 155,379 shares.The stock last traded at $91.22 and had previously closed at $91.18.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $839,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $934,000. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,531,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

