iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 916,717 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 319,283 shares.The stock last traded at $21.85 and had previously closed at $21.91.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.13.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0752 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTI. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 39,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 682,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 235,642 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

