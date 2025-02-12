iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 916,717 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 319,283 shares.The stock last traded at $21.85 and had previously closed at $21.91.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.13.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0752 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
