iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,388,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 2,221,625 shares.The stock last traded at $92.32 and had previously closed at $92.18.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.53.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3414 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares MBS ETF

About iShares MBS ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,720,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,789,000 after buying an additional 17,056,138 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9,869.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,498,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443,314 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6,413.4% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,311,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,687 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,858,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,701,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,342 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

