iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,388,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 2,221,625 shares.The stock last traded at $92.32 and had previously closed at $92.18.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.53.
iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3414 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
