iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Shares Sold by Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,106 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMLF. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Fox Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Financial Inc now owns 210,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after buying an additional 45,707 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $69.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $57.87 and a twelve month high of $74.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

