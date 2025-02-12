Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.17, Zacks reports. Kadant had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Kadant updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.850-2.050 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 9.700-10.050 EPS.
Kadant Price Performance
NYSE KAI traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $358.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $365.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.63. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $249.51 and a fifty-two week high of $429.95.
Kadant Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.10%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on Kadant from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.
Kadant Company Profile
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.
