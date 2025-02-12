Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.17, Zacks reports. Kadant had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Kadant updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.850-2.050 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 9.700-10.050 EPS.

Kadant Price Performance

NYSE KAI traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $358.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $365.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.63. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $249.51 and a fifty-two week high of $429.95.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Rebecca Martinez O’mara sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.59, for a total value of $117,777.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,293 shares in the company, valued at $507,618.87. This represents a 18.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.21, for a total value of $60,527.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,392.50. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,052 shares of company stock worth $416,655. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on Kadant from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KAI

Kadant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.