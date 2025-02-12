Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.850-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.0 million-$242.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $262.0 million. Kadant also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.700-10.050 EPS.

Kadant Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE KAI traded down $6.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.35. The company had a trading volume of 102,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,555. The company’s fifty day moving average is $365.70 and its 200-day moving average is $348.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.29. Kadant has a one year low of $249.51 and a one year high of $429.95.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.17. Kadant had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kadant will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 13.10%.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Kadant from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.21, for a total transaction of $60,527.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,392.50. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca Martinez O’mara sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.59, for a total value of $117,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,618.87. This trade represents a 18.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,052 shares of company stock valued at $416,655. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

