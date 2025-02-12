Kentucky Trust Co Acquires New Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.4% of Kentucky Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 39,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,129,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 17,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $527.99 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $539.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $521.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

