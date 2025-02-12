Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $70,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

