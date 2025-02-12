kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.00 and last traded at C$7.00, with a volume of 3336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on KSI. Cibc World Mkts raised kneat.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC set a C$6.00 target price on kneat.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.
kneat.com Company Profile
kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.
