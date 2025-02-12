L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Acquires New Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP bought a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,350,000 after purchasing an additional 64,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,610,000 after buying an additional 884,673 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 27.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 56.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 840,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,958,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DT opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $61.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.82.

In other news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,354.48. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,045,284. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.74.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

