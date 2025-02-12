L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $18.20 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises 2.1% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $18,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,027.2% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $112.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.36 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.