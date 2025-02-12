L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,140,000. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $177.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.24 and a 52-week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

