L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International makes up approximately 1.5% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $12,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,431,693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 547,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $818,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,634,000 after acquiring an additional 28,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 209,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total value of $175,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,524.54. This trade represents a 95.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,331.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,133.46 and a one year high of $1,546.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,280.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,342.46.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 564.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 41.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,368.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

