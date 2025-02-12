Latitude Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Latitude Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $179.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.32 and a 200 day moving average of $197.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $155.46 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The company has a market cap of $163.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

