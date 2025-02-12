Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,664 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $149,758,000. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $556.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $450.99 and a 52-week high of $561.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

