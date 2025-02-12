Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,800 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,514 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Compound Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $218.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.55. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $257.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.25.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

