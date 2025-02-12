Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,321 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,123,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 359,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.99 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2735 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

