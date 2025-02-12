Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,396 Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 31,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 96,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 108,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 213,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $86.40 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.18 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.52. The company has a market cap of $397.44 million, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.97.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

