Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY) Short Interest Down 99.9% in January

Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the January 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,008,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lingerie Fighting Championships Stock Performance

Shares of BOTY stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,686. Lingerie Fighting Championships has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About Lingerie Fighting Championships

Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc, a media company, focuses on the development, production, promotion, and distribution of entertainment through live entertainment events, digital home videos, broadcast television networks, and video on demand and digital media channels in the United States. It offers wrestling and mixed martial arts fights featuring women under the LFC brand name.

