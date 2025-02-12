Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY) Short Interest Down 99.9% in January

Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the January 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,008,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Lingerie Fighting Championships Stock Performance
Shares of BOTY stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,686. Lingerie Fighting Championships has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
About Lingerie Fighting Championships
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lingerie Fighting Championships
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Lingerie Fighting Championships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lingerie Fighting Championships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.