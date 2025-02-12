Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Lion Stock Up 6.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.21.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company provides dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

