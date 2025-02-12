Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Update

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the January 15th total of 320,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Lithium Chile Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Lithium Chile stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.48. 7,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,620. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. Lithium Chile has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.64.

Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile and Argentina. The company also explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 111,978 hectares in Chile and 20,800 hectares in Argentina; and owns 5 properties totaling 21,329 hectares in Chile.

