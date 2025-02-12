Loews Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:L)

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.

Loews Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE L traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.97. 1,004,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.93. Loews has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $88.29.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Report on Loews

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $4,163,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,939,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,097,507.02. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $320,710.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,218,627 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.