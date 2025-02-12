Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.49, but opened at $2.61. Lotus Technology shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 10,675 shares traded.
Lotus Technology Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.09.
Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter.
About Lotus Technology
Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.
