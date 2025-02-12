Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 75.9% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $527.99 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $539.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $521.54 and a 200-day moving average of $496.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

