Loungers (LON:LGRS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 326 ($4.06) and last traded at GBX 324 ($4.03), with a volume of 3905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 326 ($4.06).

Loungers Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.36, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 312.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 282.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £336.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,600.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Loungers alerts:

Loungers (LON:LGRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 4 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Loungers had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 6.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Loungers plc will post 12.2759857 EPS for the current year.

Loungers Company Profile

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brand names in England and Wales. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loungers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loungers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.