Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Shares Up 6.9% – What’s Next?

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70. 262,967 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 474,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,291.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 1.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Lucky Strike Entertainment’s payout ratio is -2,197.80%.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

