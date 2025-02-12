Magna Mining (OTCMKTS:MGMNF) Trading 0.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.16. 71,835 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 62,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Magna Mining Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89.

Magna Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, and platinum group metal deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned the Shakespeare Mine consisting of 29 patented claims, 3 leased claims, and 787 mining claims covering an area of 18074.94 hectares located in Sudbury, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magna Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.