Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Sells $101,750.00 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) Director Paul Caine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $101,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,732.95. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Magnite Stock Performance

Shares of MGNI traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $20.51. 1,570,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,262. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 341.83, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.52. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGNI. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Magnite from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 42.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 28,108 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

