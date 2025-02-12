Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $183.50 and last traded at $188.84, with a volume of 206603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (down from $326.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.18 and a 200 day moving average of $269.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Manhattan Associates news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 4,150 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $1,202,379.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,398,976.78. The trade was a 15.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.10, for a total value of $1,001,147.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,334,137.20. The trade was a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $3,890,000. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 6,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 93,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,195,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,466,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

