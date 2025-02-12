MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 1% – Here’s Why

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.68 and last traded at $15.86. Approximately 8,903,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 35,286,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. Compass Point cut MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays started coverage on MARA in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Macquarie upped their price objective on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MARA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Get MARA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MARA

MARA Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 5.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MARA

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $495,365.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,100,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,851,535.85. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $303,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,565.36. This trade represents a 7.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,956,634 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MARA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MARA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of MARA by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MARA in the fourth quarter worth $925,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MARA in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in MARA by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 46,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 9,131 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MARA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.