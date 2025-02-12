MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,649 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 4,661 shares.The stock last traded at $11.52 and had previously closed at $11.54.

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98.

About MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MAX Airlines -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (JETD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, airfreight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

