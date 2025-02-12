MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,780 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in TechTarget by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TechTarget by 4.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in TechTarget during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TechTarget during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTGT shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of TechTarget from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

TechTarget Price Performance

Shares of TTGT opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $58.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

